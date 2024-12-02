– As noted, Bronson Reed was among those injured at WWE Survivor Series 2024. In a small update, “Big” Bronson is scheduled to undergo scans to determine the exact severity of the injuries on Monday. We will keep you updated as information regarding his injury status continues to surface.

– The following producers worked the following matches at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada:

* Women’s WarGames produced by TJ Wilson, Pete Williams and Nora Greenwald

* WWE U.S. Title LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura producerd by Shawn Daivari

* WWE I-C Title Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser produced by Chris Park and Nick Aldis

* WWE World Heavyweight Title: GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest produced by Adam Pearce

* Men’s WarGames produced by Michael Hayes, Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode

(H/T: Fightful Select)