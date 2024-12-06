Word circulating among WWE talent is that Bronson Reed is scheduled to undergo surgery next week for the ankle/foot injury he sustained at WWE Survivor Series.

Reed was injured while executing a Tsunami off the top of the cage, crashing through a table.

As a result of his injury, Drew McIntyre returned earlier than planned this past Monday.

Reed had been set to face Seth Rollins in steel cage matches during the company’s post-holiday live events, so those lineups will now be adjusted in the coming days.

Injuries are temporary.

Moments are forever. pic.twitter.com/pwTjlzEnV0 — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 1, 2024

