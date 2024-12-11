WWE Superstar Bronson Reed will be undergoing surgery later today (Wednesday).

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Reed suffered a broken foot at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. The injury occurred when he attempted to hit Roman Reigns with a splash through a table off the top of the cage.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, Reed wrote:

“Surgery tomorrow”

Reed is expected to be out beyond WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, though that has yet to be confirmed.

We send our best wishes to Bronson Reed for a quick and full recovery.

Surgery tomorrow 🙏🏽 — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 11, 2024

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.