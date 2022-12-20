Monday’s WWE RAW saw Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) return to the company to help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in the Winner Takes All Ladder Match with two bags of money hanging high above the ring.

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton caught up with Miz and Reed after the show. Miz praised Reed and offered a handshake but Reed wasn’t interested in that, only his money. Miz handed Reed a stack of money, but Reed took one more, then said they were good.

Reed took to Twitter after RAW and issued a warning to the roster.

“Everyone is on notice. #BRONSONREED,” he wrote.

Reed also responded to the post-show video with The Miz paying him off, writing, “Hey DUMMIES! REMEMBER… Always secure the bag! [money bag emoji]”

WWE indicated in a tweet that Reed was now a member of the RAW roster, but he is still listed on the official Alumni roster on the WWE website as of this writing.

You can see the related clips and tweets below:

Hey DUMMIES! REMEMBER… Always secure the bag! 💰 https://t.co/j2GlWXYXWQ — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) December 20, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.