The injury to Bronson Reed has shuffled up the originally planned lineup for a big upcoming WWE special event.

Ahead of the annual post-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26, Reed suffered an injury that will keep him on the sidelines for several months.

As a result, featured below is the updated lineup for the WWE at MSG show on 12/26:

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest (Steel Cage Match)

* WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn (Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls)

* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Also scheduled to appear are CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks, Sami Zayn, The New Day, LA Knight, The Miz and others.

Make sure to check back here on 12/26 for complete WWE at MSG results.