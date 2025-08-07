Brooke Hogan is making headlines in the pro wrestling community yet again on Thursday morning for reasons related to the passing of her father, Hulk Hogan.

After making the media rounds on Wednesday to explain her noticeable absence from Hulk Hogan’s funeral, including newsworthy appearances on the Bubba The Love Sponge Show and an in-depth interview with TMZ, Brooke (Hogan) Oleksy surfaced on social media on Thursday morning to make an interesting post.

In a post shared via her official Instagram Stories, Brooke addressed the mystery surrounding the ‘real’ cause of death for “The Hulkster,” as well as conflicting reports regarding whether or not he was cremated.

“I’m glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that [his widow] Sky [Daily] is waiting because of family questions,” Brooke wrote. “With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done.”

She concluded the post by writing, “My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it.”