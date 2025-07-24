– TMZ.com spoke with Brooke Hogan about the passing of her father, Hulk Hogan, at age 71. The New York Times, CNN, ESPN, NBC News, Sky News and Newsweek are just some of the mainstream media outlets that have already covered the news.

– Real American Freestyle Wrestling and Eric Bischoff issued statements reacting to the untimely passing of “The Hulkster.” Bischoff, the longtime friend and business partner of Hogan wrote via X, “Thanks for the house, Hulkster,” in a classic old-school line. RAF shared the following statement regarding the news:

Today we lost our Commissioner. We lost a friend. And the sport of wrestling lost one of its greatest champions, not just in the ring, but in spirit. Hulk Hogan believed wrestling was more than just entertainment. He saw it as a brotherhood, a proving ground and a platform for… pic.twitter.com/08McsIkHgV — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) July 24, 2025

Thanks for the house Hulkster. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 24, 2025

– Madison Square Garden (MSG) also honored Hulk Hogan with the following post shared via X today.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, who made his debut at Madison Square Garden in 1979. 📷: WWE/WWE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/r53HQb2iuO — MSG (@TheGarden) July 24, 2025

– WWE has released the complete Hulk Hogan vs. Iron Sheik match from January 23, 1984 at Madison Square Garden. This was the night that Hogan defeated Sheik to capture the WWE Championship and kick-started the official start of Hulkamania as the centerpiece for WWE’s national and international expansion. WWE also shared footage of Hogan slamming Andre The Giant from WrestleMania III on social media. Additionally, a full-length tribute article on Hogan has been released via WWE.com.