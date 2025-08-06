Many friends, family and longtime co-workers were in attendance at the funeral for WWE legend Hulk Hogan on Tuesday evening.

Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, however, was not one of them.

As noted, Brooke Hogan no-showed the Hulk Hogan funeral service this week. In an update, the former TNA Wrestling star and co-star of the infamous “Hogan Knows Best” reality show on VH-1 surfaced on social media to release a statement explaining her absence at the service, and why she opted instead to take her twin daughters to the beach to honor “The Hulkster” in her own way.

Brooke Hogan posted the following statement (and photos embedded below) via her official Instagram page to address no-showing the Hulk Hogan funeral on August 5:

My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves… and the sunset 💔 Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she’ll be a “little fish” as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy❤️

Hulk Hogan died at age 71 due to cardiac arrest two weeks ago on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

In related news, Brooke Hogan appeared on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show on Tuesday for a tell-all interview about the passing of her father Hulk Hogan, even apologizing to the shock-jock for the infamous Hulk Hogan sex tape incident.