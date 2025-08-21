Brooke Hogan has commented further on the recent headlines regarding the potential bombshell real reason Hulk Hogan died.

In a statement shared via her official Instagram Stories regarding rumors of the real reason for Hogan’s passing, with even Bubba the Love Sponge claiming Hulk Hogan was murdered, Brooke Hogan wrote the following:

Since the media CONTINUES to twist the narrative…

Here’s ALL I KNOW. So stop speculating, stop asking.

I have also informed my brother of all of this information who is boots on the ground with everything.

I have 100% gotten legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing. Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day. They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing. The short of it is- it’s all up to my dad’s wife and I have zero control. I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad even as his daughter. Those are the rules as I’ve been told.

I do not have any formation on if or when he is being cremated. Could have been right after he died, could be tomorrow. I do not know.

I have been told by my brother there will be an autopsy. I do not know who will be performing the autopsy. Any information I receive from an autopsy-if one happens-whether I believe it or not, I will be keeping private out of respect for my father.

I do not have answers as to if the officials who have contacted me about what they witnessed relayed this information to the medical examiner’s office. And if they did, I do not know why it wasn’t taken into consideration.

All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the freedom of information act. It’s all on lockdown. I do not know why.

Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself.

I have to trust that my brother is doing his best to get answers. At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. And my hands are tied.

So please stop misquoting, speculating and ASKING me if I know anything. I can not get any information. I know you’d think I could being his blood, but I can’t.

We are already dealing with enough. I will not be talking about this “mystery” any more.