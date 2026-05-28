More comments have surfaced from Brooke Hogan regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of her father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Brooke appeared as a guest on *The Bubba the Love Sponge Show* and opened up about the ongoing questions she still has following the passing of Terry Bollea, who died in July 2025 at the age of 71.

As previously reported, Hogan’s official cause of death was ruled as natural causes related to a heart attack. It was also revealed that he had been dealing with atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia prior to his passing.

During the interview (see video below), Brooke claimed she has still not been able to obtain her father’s autopsy report and stated that changes continue to be made to it.

She also alleged that a private doctor signed Bollea’s birth certificate instead of the doctor who was reportedly on duty in the emergency room at the time.

One of the more eyebrow-raising claims Brooke made involved a nurse who was allegedly present the day Hogan died.

According to Brooke, she was told the nurse had been upstairs before being sent away to handle another task. While the nurse was gone, Brooke said Hogan “just happened to die,” with Sky Daily, Hogan’s widow, allegedly being the person who realized the wrestling legend had stopped breathing.

Brooke added that nobody has been able to contact or locate the nurse since then.