Brooke Hogan is clearing the air following her recent comments about those who attended public tributes for her late father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

The controversy comes after Hogan’s beachfront mansion in Clearwater, Florida, was reportedly sold for $5.9 million. Brooke previously expressed frustration over the sale of the property, which held significant personal memories of her father, while also criticizing individuals she believes took advantage of him.

In her original statement, Brooke shared a photo of WWE Superstars paying tribute to Hogan on SmackDown and questioned how many of those individuals had actually been there for him during his final days.

“Not ONE of these people stayed longer than an hour in the hospital… if they even showed,” she wrote. “And I’ve had to hear everyone say I’m the jerk for stepping away from the toxic behavior and brainwashing, fake, greedy people…”

She continued, “‘I should have been there.’ ‘Everyone else’ was there till the end. NO. They were there AT the end. To collect. Enjoy your dirty money. You took my dad.”

Following the reaction to those remarks, Brooke took to Instagram to clarify that she was not criticizing WWE Superstars as a whole.

“I don’t have beef with the stars of WWE. Nor did I say that. Do your job right or don’t do it at all,” she wrote. “I’m saying I watched people show up to public tributes… that didn’t give a shit when I was in the trenches with him. But they’ll show up to get their face on camera…”

Brooke went on to explain that her frustrations extended beyond the wrestling business, alleging that certain friends and family members were only present when they stood to benefit financially or publicly from their relationship with her father.

“That includes so called ‘friends’ AND family. The ones who only visited him if he payed for it. The ones who got a paycheck if they pretended they were his friend. The ‘yes men’ who were too afraid to protect him with truth. The ones who popped in the hospital but ‘had to go’ after 45 minutes.”

She also questioned the level of support Hogan received during his medical struggles, contrasting those who attended public appearances with those who were involved in his day-to-day care.

“The ones who never spent the night in the hospital chair next to him. The ones without the stacks of notebooks on his medical needs. The ones who promised me they’d do the right thing when he died.”

Brooke concluded her message by suggesting that some individuals were more interested in benefiting from Hogan’s fame than supporting him privately.

“Apparently EVERYONE will show up at the end if you’re famous enough and they can profit off your demise.”