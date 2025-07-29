The July 21st episode of WWE RAW drew 2.7 million global views on Netflix, with the show amassing 5.7 million hours watched. These figures mark a slight increase in total watch time from the July 7th episode, which also recorded 2.7 million views but tallied 5.4 million hours viewed.

The episode ranked fifth globally among all Netflix content and secured the number four spot in the United States.

Key highlights from the episode included Roman Reigns addressing the WWE Universe for the first time since WrestleMania 41, where he spoke about Paul Heyman’s betrayal. The show also featured a heated in-ring confrontation between CM Punk and GUNTHER, and a match between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY.

Eric Bischoff recently reflected on one of his final moments with Hulk Hogan, shedding light on the wrestling icon’s health and mindset in the days leading up to his death.

Hogan passed away at 71 on Thursday, July 24, 2025, due to cardiac arrest. While conflicting reports had circulated about his condition in the days prior, Bischoff — one of Hogan’s closest confidants — shared a more personal perspective. The two had remained tight since their WCW days and were actively working together on Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF), a new promotion aiming to blend pro wrestling’s entertainment with the discipline of Olympic-style wrestling.

In the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Bischoff paid tribute to “The Hulkster” and recounted a visit just weeks before Hogan’s passing. He spoke candidly about Hogan’s health struggles, but also emphasized the WWE Hall of Famer’s unshakeable focus and optimism. According to Bischoff, Hogan remained passionate about RAF and was determined to contribute, holding onto a strong belief that he’d be back at work soon. He said,

“So, I went to see Hulk a couple of weeks ago. He had been in the hospital. I wasn’t really getting day-to-day updates on his condition. When I found out that Hulk had gone home from the hospital, I called Hulk. I said, ‘Alright, brother.’ Nick told me that he could talk, and Nick asked me to give him a call, actually. So I got him on the phone, and I could tell he was weak. You know, he sounded tired, but he still had that ‘Brother, what are we going to do next?’ underlying current of energy in his voice. Even though he sounded tired, he sounded weak. He still had that ‘What’s going on with Real American freestyle? Where are we at? Have you talked to Kurt?’ kind of thing, checking up on me to make sure I was on top of my sh*t.

“I said, ‘I’m coming down to see you.’ He goes, ‘Man, I really want to see you, but I’m kind of embarrassed for you to see me this way because I’ve been pretty sick.’ I said, ‘When I look at you, I don’t see the same thing that you see when you look in the mirror. So, fuck that. I’ll be down on Monday.’ I came down and was able to spend some time with him,” he continued. “The whole time I was there, other than bringing me up to speed on where he’s at and what he went through, it was like ‘What’s going on with Real American Freestyle? Have we signed Wyatt Hendrickson yet? What’s the event look like in August? Have we got tickets on sale?’ All he wanted to talk about was business, but in a fun, energetic way, even though he was struggling. It was just a little more effort than it should have been for him to even talk at that time, because his larynx and all this stuff got moved around during surgery. So it was work for him to have a conversation. But he was the same guy. Right before I left, and I knew — he had a nurse there. I could tell he was getting tired, and I could tell the nurse was starting to get a little anxious, because she had to elevate his legs and there were certain things she had to do to make sure that he’s going to stay healthy and and get him on oxygen on a regular basis, because that was one of the challenges that he had, was the CO2 levels in his system.”

“Anyway, one of the last things I said is, ‘Alright, Hulk, I gotta take off. I got some calls to make,’ which wasn’t true. I just didn’t want to be hanging around and become a burden or just be an obstacle, right? So I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, I’m going to call over to Chad. We’re going to set things up. We’ll see if we can get you out and get you on some interviews.’ Now I knew damn good and well it was going to be quite a while before he was ready to do interviews, and he knew it too. But he said, ‘Brother, I can’t wait. I may not be able to do anything on camera for a couple of weeks, but I’ll be good on the phone. You can set some stuff up for me on the phone. He was so anxious to get back to work. He was, and I said that I had that conversation with him because I wanted to leave him kind of up and looking forward to something other than being taken care of.

“Since I’ve known him, he loves the hunt. He loves the thrill of the hunt. I thought if I could give him something to be excited about, maybe it’ll help him put up with the crap he’s got to go through.”

On Tuesday, Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke posted the following statement on Instagram regarding her father’s passing:

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us.”

“He used to remind me, ‘All of this is temporary and I’ll always find my way back to you.’ I truly believe that — we will find each other in every lifetime. I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

“I will remember watching him build my Barbie dream houses, our jet ski rides, laughing till we cried when no one else got the joke, the way he gave me a love and respect for the ocean, the beach, sunsets, and the beauty God painted into this life. His hugs were my home. Wrapping my arms around his big frame always made me feel like his little girl, even as I grew up. I’ll never forget his scent. I swear when I hold my sweet Molly Gene, named after him, she smells just like him sometimes. I feel his presence in my children. He lives through me, and through them. The greatest gift a father could ever give — A love that goes on… long after we’re gone.”

“But the world he left behind is different than we had imagined. The media has been convoluting the narrative and I feel it necessary to clear a few things up.”

“We never had a ‘big fight.’ My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself. He had nothing else to prove to the world or anyone. My husband and I moved down to Florida to be near him. He was getting older. I wanted to be there as much as possible. We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries… everything started getting covered in a thick veil. It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through.”

“He was telling me these things, being so vulnerable with me and heard my pleas, then suddenly something shifted, and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit. I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me. You have to imagine, along with this, everybody inserts their opinion, never really knowing the truth or walking in our shoes. I also got pregnant with our twins shortly after, and had a very complicated and scary c section with a hard recovery. I actually feel it was my daddy’s thick Bollea blood that kept me alive to be honest.”

“During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart. My husband stayed open, quietly reaching out to my dad without me knowing, trying to find a safe way back in for me. After my father passed, I read those messages, some answered, some ignored… but all of them broke my heart.”

“In the end, he continued to be a financial success for many. This was the last thing I wanted for him — he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life.”

“I know in my heart I did everything I could. He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this.”

“All I ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty, and a deep connection. And for a few special years, I had that — with memories that will last a lifetime.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the love, tributes, and memorials from his fans and friends. His life was one worth celebrating — and always will be.”

