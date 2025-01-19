Congratulations are in order for a familiar face to longtime pro wrestling fans.

Former TNA Wrestling on-air performer and daughter of pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan-Oleksy, announced via social media this weekend that she gave birth to twins.

On Saturday evening, Brooke took to Instagram to share some photos and confirm the exciting personal news.

“So… just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties,” Hogan-Oleksy wrote via Instagram. “Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy, Born Jan 15, 2025.”

She continued, “Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good.”