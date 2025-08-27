Brooke Hogan has finally been able to say her goodbyes to her late father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, more than a month after his passing.

During an appearance on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show this week, Brooke revealed that Clearwater Police invited her to meet with them to review the investigation into Hogan’s death. While in town, she also stopped by the funeral home where his body is being kept.

“It was actually a really nice day. I got to see one of my dad’s lawyers who I really have a lot of admiration for. We were able to hug and reconnect and just say hi. And I was able to see my dad, and he looked great. He looked like he was ready for a pay-per-view,” Brooke said.

She added, “It was very nice. He looked like he was ready to go on TV. He was big, strong, you know, hair looking good, bandana on, Fu Manchu going. He looked great. You know, I guess however they make that happen, but he looked great. It was awesome to see him. And I said a prayer over him, and I got to say my final goodbyes and that was that. It was super nice.”

Brooke admitted she had concerns about the investigation early on, but says she is now confident in the work police are doing. She noted that she was able to watch the responding officers’ bodycam footage and thanked both the Clearwater Police Department and Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, for their handling of the situation.

“Everything is going smooth,” Brooke said. “It was a really beautiful day.”

The only regret she shared was that a toxicology report could not be performed, though she emphasized no one was at fault as it wasn’t possible given Hogan’s condition.

Brooke also stated she does not believe foul play was involved, but still wants answers on what led to his heart stopping. She praised police for their openness in sharing details.

“Very transparent,” Brooke said of her meeting with investigators. “Some of it made me really feel for Sky and was heartbreaking, to be honest.”

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.

