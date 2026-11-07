Brooke Hogan is reportedly preparing to tell her story in a new memoir, with several major publishers already expressing interest.

According to TMZ, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been fielding offers through her agent for a potential tell-all book.

Four major publishing companies have reportedly expressed interest in the project, which could include previously undisclosed details about Brooke’s personal life and famous family.

Brooke’s representative, Susan Haber, confirmed the interest while discussing what the potential memoir could mean for her client.

“I’ve known Brooke for nearly 20 years, and she’s carried a great deal privately. Telling her story in her own words could be incredibly cathartic.”

Haber also suggested that Brooke has some “explosive” information she has never publicly discussed, adding that “she shouldn’t have to carry that weight forever.”

A decision regarding the publishing offers is reportedly expected on Wednesday, November 11.

The news comes amid Brooke’s continued public comments about her complicated relationship with her father, who passed away in July 2025.

Brooke recently criticized the sale of Hulk Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida mansion, while also speaking openly about their estrangement during the final years of his life.

She previously revealed that she had requested to be removed from her father’s will in 2023, explaining that she wanted to avoid potential disputes involving his estate.