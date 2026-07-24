Brooke Hogan surfaced via social media to comment on the one-year anniversary of the passing of her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea).

In a post shared via her official Instagram account that included multiple photos of herself and “The Hulkster” (see post below), Brooke wrote the following statement:

Maybe…in another lifetime…in a parallel universe…another dimension… we’re together right now. Watching sunsets, belly laughing, you’re smacking my leg in the passenger seat to the beat of a Mother’s Finest song, we’re going to sushi just us. We’re in that perfect space where no one comes between us, before us, or after us… and it’s just me and my daddy. You are just you. No pain, no worries, no one chasing you, bothering you, pulling you. It’s just us, and we’re soaking it in… and I’m telling you like I always have – “We’ve done lifetimes together. We found eachother in this one, and I’ll find you in the next.” And next time, it’ll be even better. Though the rest of my life will feel like I have to live so long without you, hopefully it’s only seconds on your end till we’re together again. Im right behind you, daddy. 💔

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Additionally, she released a follow-up video addressing the loss of her father, which you can watch below.