Brooke Hogan is mourning the loss of her father, Hulk Hogan, following his passing last week — but when it comes to his estate, she’s chosen to completely step away from the legal process.

TMZ is reporting that Brooke requested to be removed from Hulk’s will back in 2023. Her decision stemmed from a deep mistrust of the people surrounding her father, and she didn’t want to be caught in a financial dispute after his death.

It is said that Brooke’s main concern had always been protecting her dad from individuals she believed were exploiting him. After years of disagreements with him over those issues, she eventually contacted his financial manager and formally asked to be taken out of the will.

While she’s heartbroken that Hulk didn’t fully trust her to look out for him, Brooke has never been motivated by money. She won’t be receiving anything from his estate — and she’s entirely at peace with that.

She will, however, receive a portion of a small life insurance trust Hulk had set up, and she plans to use those funds for her children’s college education.

As of now, it’s still unclear who will inherit the bulk of Hulk Hogan’s estate, including his trademarks, intellectual property, and other assets.

