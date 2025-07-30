Don’t be mad at Brooke Hogan for not showing up at any of the tributes WWE held for her father, Hulk Hogan.

On Wednesday, Brooke Hogan surfaced on social media to react to the backlash she has been receiving for not appearing at any of the tributes put on by WWE for her legendary father, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 71.

With Nick Hogan turning up at the tribute this week on WWE Raw, and news of Brooke Hogan having herself removed from Hulk Hogan’s will, fans began to make assumptions as to why Brooke was not present at any of the tributes.

“For those of you giving me crap about not attending my Dad’s tributes,” Brooke’s post on her Instagram Stories began. “WWE did not extend an invite.”