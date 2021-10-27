Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and revealed how she once dated WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray when they were working together in TNA.

Brooke and her father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, did a TNA storyline in 2013 where she was involved with Bully. The storyline included a wedding between the two, and eventually ended with Ray turning on Hogan and revealing himself as the Aces & Eights President.

In this new interview, Brooke revealed that Bully actually asked her father for permission to date her outside of the storylines. She was asked if she’s ever dated a wrestler.

“For a brief moment, for a brief moment,” she responded. “It’s so funny because on TNA, we did a storyline with Bully Ray. And I was like, ‘All right, cool. I love the storyline. Super cool.’ He’s trying to take over the company and pitting me and my dad against each other and this whole thing. And in real life, he actually asked my dad if he could actually take me out. And totally like not somebody that you would think like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re going to date a big old wrestler,’ but he was super nice and funny and really cool. And I was like, ‘Whatever.’ I’ve never been about anything other than if you’ve got a personality or talent, that’s a turn on to me.

“So we went on a couple of dates and I think he was maybe still dating Velvet Sky, I’m not really sure. So I did not know that at the time, but I definitely did not get a … I think the vibes, I put two and two together and I was like, ‘I’m just going to remove myself from the situation right now.'”

