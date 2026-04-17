The new “Hulk Hogan: Real American” documentary is coming soon.

But don’t expect to see Brooke Hogan in it.

During an appearance on the The Hollywood Podcast, the daughter of the late pro wrestling legend spoke about being asked to participate in the new documentary project, but ignoring the calls.

“I was asked, I just didn’t answer,” Brooke told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn during the appearance. “If you know the patterns of people that you’ve known since you were born, I knew this was going to be something that everybody jumped on.”

She continued, “‘Oh, another chance to be on TV, another chance to be in the pocket.’ It’s crazy how quick people can switch up. One day you’re making a video talking about how terrible this person is, and the next, ‘I love him so much.’ It’ll be interesting to see how everybody else saw it or are saying they saw it. I feel like people aren’t stupid and the audience will know who is full of shit and who is being genuine.”

Hulk Hogan: Real American premieres on Netflix on April 22.