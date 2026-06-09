Nearly one year after the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, his daughter Brooke Hogan is voicing serious concerns about how authorities handled the investigation into his passing.

As previously reported, police in Clearwater announced late last week that their investigation into Hogan’s July 2025 death had concluded.

After reviewing medical records, witness statements, surveillance footage from Hogan’s residence, and conducting a visual examination of his body, investigators determined there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing and ruled his death to be the result of natural causes.

Brooke, however, is not convinced the process was handled properly from the start.

Speaking with TMZ, she criticized the initial response by authorities and argued that a much more extensive investigation should have been launched immediately following her father’s death.

“There’s been a lot of inconsistencies from the BEGINNING,” she told TMZ. “I think CWPD missed the mark by not IMMEDIATELY making this a big investigation and not questioning everything and everybody out the gate. This should have been treated as a taped off, locked down, thorough investigation from day one.”

One of Brooke’s biggest concerns centers around the lack of a medical examiner-performed autopsy.

Although she had been estranged from her father at the time of his passing, she has maintained that she still felt a strong connection to him and wanted answers regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the report, a private autopsy was ultimately commissioned by other members of Hogan’s family rather than being conducted through the medical examiner’s office.

Brooke says the results of that examination were never shared with her.

She also reportedly has several other lingering questions that she believes remain unanswered.

Among them, Brooke points to being told at one stage that no blood samples were available, only to later learn investigators determined there was nothing suspicious in Hogan’s blood.

She also questioned why publicly released police records contained redactions related to medications Hogan was taking for pain and sleep, while those same medications reportedly did not appear in toxicology findings.

Another issue Brooke raised involves Hogan’s death certificate, which she says was signed by his personal physician rather than someone from the medical examiner’s office.

Notably, Brooke’s relationship with investigators was not always contentious.

Last August, she publicly stated that law enforcement officials had been transparent with her after her initial concerns were raised.

At the time, she indicated that she did not suspect foul play but wanted a clearer understanding of exactly what led to her father’s death.

There were also unverified rumors following Hogan’s passing suggesting he may have been using illicit drugs to manage pain stemming from multiple surgeries after prescribed medications allegedly failed to provide sufficient relief.

Those claims were publicly denied by Hogan’s wife, Sky Hogan.

Despite the investigation now being officially closed, Brooke told TMZ she still feels she was treated like an outsider throughout the process.

She added that police thanking her for her cooperation ultimately felt like a “slap in the face.”