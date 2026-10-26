Hulk Hogan’s longtime Florida residence has officially been sold, and his daughter Brooke Hogan is speaking out about the sale in a series of emotional social media posts.

According to TMZ.com, the late WWE Hall of Famer’s beachfront mansion in Clearwater, Florida, was sold by his estate for $5.9 million. The property was originally listed for nearly $11 million in January before ultimately selling for considerably less than the asking price.

Hogan purchased the 5,400-square-foot residence in 2012 for $3.3 million. The home features five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a 1,000-square-foot primary suite with a Gulf-front terrace, sitting area, morning bar, spa-style bathroom, and walk-in closet.

A neighboring guest cottage belonging to Hogan was also sold for $2.8 million. That property measures 2,062 square feet and includes three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is unclear whether both properties were purchased by the same buyer.

Following news of the sales, Brooke Hogan took to Instagram to express her frustration, reflecting on the memories she shared with her father at the home and what the property meant to their family.

“The sick feeling is indescribable. This house was where Dad and Jen envisioned growing old together. Where we brought him back to after surgery after surgery. Pool days. The smell of gasoline in his garage. His workouts downstairs. We cooked, we watched Jerry Springer, we played music, we cried. I walked into that garage every visit and hugged him right when he opened the garage door.”

Brooke continued by recalling the time she spent with her father inside the home before criticizing those she believes benefited from him.

“I’d sit next to him for hours in the chair he died in. His whole environment, his energy, his work, his relationships. First Jen, who no one but me treated with respect. Then I was gone… the truth teller. I’m sure to everyone’s delight. And now it’s all gone. Sold for profit. Just like him… used for f**king everyone else’s gain.”

She added another pointed message directed at those she holds responsible for the situation.

“Saddest ending I’ve ever seen. You know who the f**k you are.”

Brooke also shared a photo of the WWE roster paying tribute to Hogan on an episode of SmackDown, using the image to criticize individuals she claims were not present for her father during his hospitalization.

“Not ONE of these people stayed longer than an hour in the hospital… if they even showed. And I’ve had to hear everyone say I’m the jerk for stepping away from the toxic behavior and brainwashing, fake, greedy people…”

She concluded her remarks by disputing claims about who was there for Hogan during his final days, accusing unnamed individuals of being motivated by money.

“‘I should have been there.’ ‘Everyone else’ was there till the end. NO. They were there AT the end. To collect. Enjoy your dirty money. You took my dad.”