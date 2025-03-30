Add another player to the Hogan Family drama in 2025.

As noted, Linda Hogan and daughter Brooke Olensky (Hogan) have been trading wild, detailed rants back-and-forth via social media and through the media.

This weekend, Brooke’s husband, former NHL player Steven Olensky, released a lengthy statement of his own via TMZ.com.

The statement reads as follows:

While there is little need to defend the character of my wife or myself, I feel compelled to acknowledge and validate the outpouring of support we’ve received over the past few days. My wife’s post was not a plea for attention, sympathy, or even support.

It was simply a response to the false claims that had been made about her-that she hadn’t seen or spoken to her mother in eight years, that her mother had never met me, that we did not attend her father’s wedding because of work, and a number of other things that fall well short of the truth. I cannot stand by and allow anyone to continue to hurt not only the most amazing person I am fortunate enough to call my wife, but also the distorted sense of power and relevance the media can sometimes grant individuals.

The support we’ve received and the people we are fortunate to have around us are a testament to who we are as a married couple. We are surrounded by an incredible family, both by blood and through the strong network of friends and supporters who stand by us. The claim that my wife broke “Jane Doe’s” collarbone was laughable to those who know the truth. I myself have only had one sip of alcohol in my life, and that was to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship victory at the age of 32. My wife will have the occasional cocktail or glass of wine, but neither of us has ever used drugs or any other substance that may alter reality. So, it should be understood that the suggestion that my wife is a party girl or drunk comes shortly after the assertion that I had never met “Jane Doe” and that she didn’t know my name-despite the fact that we had sat at the same lunch table and even took a picture together.

As for the idea that we married without anyone knowing, that was never our intention. Unfortunately, it was the only viable option when another party involved said, “I don’t do weddings or funerals anymore,” which is perplexing, considering that same person has attended multiple weddings since then, and even had a wedding of their own.

For those who may still have doubts about my wife’s true character, that individual has repeatedly told me that my wife does not have one bad bone in her body, and I feel it’s important to share a story that highlights who she is at her core…

We once offered to cover the costs of concert tickets and any expenses necessary to ensure a comfortable experience for this individual at a Stevie Nicks concert because attending a Stevie Nicks concert with this individual. was on my wife’s bucket list. The response was, “I have already seen Stevie Nicks and I don’t do concerts anymore,” which, again, was confusing, given that this person has since attended numerous concerts, sporting events, and comedy shows. Despite this, my wife, staying true to her nature, chose to overlook the inconsistency and move forward.

However, as her husband, I witnessed her emotional toll as each of these interactions, wore her down to the point that she would change the radio station anytime a song from her favorite artist,

Stevie Nicks come on the radio.

One of the most heartbreaking moments occurred when she renovated and designed a home for this individual purely out of kindness, for free, with no expectation of anything in return. All she asked for was a simple request: to watch a sunset together. Her gesture was met with a cold shoulder, and the individual walked away, leaving her behind to watch the sunset alone.

My wife, understanding the value of time and love over anything material, made a final, resolute decision. She asked to be removed from all future financial involvement, requesting her release from documents that had her in a substantial fiduciary and financial position once certain events transpired. She said to me, “If I can’t have honesty and time with them, I don’t want anything.”

Many may not fully understand this, but I have had the privilege of witnessing my wife go from humbling herself to wait tables, passing her Florida real estate exam, obtaining her health and nutrition certification, all the way to building one of the most successful interior design firms in Nashville, entirely on her own, from the ground up, without any guidance or financial backing. She has built a business that has allowed her team to leave their 9-to-5 jobs, has enabled her to work alongside her best friend of over 30 years, and has provided a service that generates revenue for clients and creates lasting experiences for those who stay in the properties she and her team pour their hearts and souls into. Let’s not overlook that, while building this business, she was not a finger-pointer-she was the one carrying beds, dressers, TVs, and more, up and down four flights of stairs, hundreds-even thousands, of times on each and every job.

She gives everything she has in all that she does, often leaving her own cup empty. Her actions are never driven by financial gain or a desire for others to fill her cup, but rather by a relentless commitment to doing the right thing for the right reasons. She is the truest, most genuine person many have ever met and loves hard, almost to a fault. When you love so hard, the more it hurts. But please know that every message of support has been deeply appreciated by both of us. We are incredibly grateful to everyone we know and all those we haven’t had the pleasure of meeting who have taken time away from real-life issues and the things that really matter in life to reach out and share how closely her story resonates with them. If we could, we would hug each and every one of you.

Keep spreading peace, love, and positivity.