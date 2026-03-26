A wild story blending education, crime, and pro wrestling fandom has surfaced out of New York.

According to a report from the New York Post, the head of a German immersion preschool in Brooklyn has been arrested for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars in tuition funds.

Some of which were reportedly spent on WWE-related expenses.

Federal prosecutors allege that Murielle Misczak diverted approximately $2.75 million in tuition payments into her personal bank account between January 2022 and October 2025. The indictment claims the funds were used strictly for her own personal benefit.

Among the more eyebrow-raising details included in the case is the accusation that Misczak spent at least $350,000 on tickets to WWE events. Reports indicate she even posted about some of these experiences on Instagram.

Yes, seriously.

A civil lawsuit filed in December 2025 further alleges that Misczak used the misappropriated money to fund a lifestyle that included frequent travel across the country, luxury resort stays, first-class accommodations, and VIP access to WWE shows.

The situation reportedly created significant financial strain for the school. According to the lawsuit, the school’s principal ultimately discovered the alleged scheme and had to dip into personal savings to cover payroll and keep operations running.

At this time, it remains unclear exactly how the alleged embezzlement was first uncovered.

Misczak is now facing multiple serious charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, and engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally derived property.

The case remains ongoing.