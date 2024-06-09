Brooks Jensen continues his new storyline.

After being ejected from the crowd at a recent NXT show on 5/31 in Tampa, FL., where he held a sign that read, “Bret Would Book This Better,” and being thrown out of the NXT on USA show on 6/4, the fun continued this weekend.

Jensen turned up at the Bull Pen Pro Wrestling independent event in Georgia on June 8.

He had previously worked independent shows for Bull Pen and they recently posted on their Facebook, “Hey bud your welcome home anytime.”

A fan shared footage of Jensen at ringside during the 6/8 Bull Pen event, which Jensen replied to on X by writing, “Am I working you now?”