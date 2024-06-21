The Brooks Jensen storyline in WWE NXT continues to be intriguing.

For the last several weeks Jensen has been outcast by NXT, and he himself as tried his best to infiltrate the shows, with WWE paying no attention to his actions. Previous reports have confirmed that this is indeed all a work, and that WWE is hoping that social media and fan excitement will keep this story going.

Today, Jensen revealed on social media that he is a free agent. While this is most likely a part of the story Jensen is committing, and thanks everyone for the journey he has been on thus far.

Hey guys, I’m back. So we’re one day away. Tomorrow marks Ben Buchanan being a free agent. What a journey it’s been. I want to thank each and every single one of you for being part of my journey. All the way from when I started at 16 years old to now. It’s just been an experience. Oh, God, I have some great news. This Saturday, I had my first independent booking. That’s right. I got my first match this Saturday. You know I can’t celebrate without a drink, right? Hold on. Salute. But guys, once again, Thank you for being part of this and I cannot wait to share more of my journey with all of you.

You can check out his full video below.