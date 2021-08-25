A loaded line-up has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Next Tuesday’s NXT will feature another Diamond Mine Open Challenge with Roderick Strong in action.

This week’s NXT featured a segment where Malcolm Bivens announced the Open Challenge and referred to Strong as the uncrowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He also took shots at Kushida, who has been out of action for a few weeks now. A Diamond Mine training session was going on in the background while Bivens spoke, with Hachiman coaching, and Strong working out with The Creed Brothers – Julius Creed (aka collegiate wrestler Jacob Kasper) and Brutus Creed (aka collegiate wrestler Drew Kasper).

Besides recent appearances as NXT security guards, this was the first WWE TV appearance for The Creed Brothers. You can see that segment below. Julius signed with WWE as a part of the October 2020 Performance Center Class that featured Leon Ruff, Josh Briggs, Joe Gacy, Curt Stallion, August Grey, Skyler Storie, and referee Jake Clemons. Brutus signed with WWE in the same February 2021 Performance Center Class that included Bronson Rechsteiner, Matrick Belton, Franky Monet, Cora Jade, LA Knight, Zayda Ramier, Parker Boudreaux, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark, Trey Baxter, Amari Miller, NXT Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, and Joe Ariola.

This will be Strong’s second Diamond Mine Open Challenge in the last month. He issued an Open Challenge last week but lost to new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov.

Speaking of Dragunov, he has also been announced for next Tuesday’s NXT episode. This will be Dragunov’s first appearance since winning the NXT UK Title from WALTER at Takeover 36 on Sunday.

WWE has also announced three singles matches for next week – Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight, and Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

This week’s NXT featured a segment where new NXT Champion Samoa Joe was approached by wrestlers wanting a title shot – Knight, O’Reilly, Pete Dunne. The segment ended with a big brawl as Joe took Knight out with a headbutt, Holland, on behalf of Dunne, attacked O’Reilly, as Tommaso Ciampa rushed the ring and attacked Dunne. Holland then took out Ciampa. The segment ended with Joe and Ciampa standing tall in the ring while Holland and Dunne watched from the stage, and Knight recovered at ringside.

WWE then aired a backstage segment where McKenzie Mitchell asked O’Reilly about what happened. He was interrupted by Hudson, and then beat down by Hudson. O’Reilly fought back and brawled with Hudson until officials tried to break it up. Their singles match for next week was then made for next week.

WWE also aired a backstage segment where Johnny Gargano stormed into the office of NXT General Manager William Regal and begged him to cancel the September 14 wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. Regal refused. Knight then entered the office to vent about what Joe did to him. This led to a shouting match before Regal kicked Gargano and Knight out of his office, calling them morons. Their singles match for next Tuesday was made after this.

Regarding Holland vs. Ciampa, we noted earlier at this link how WWE announced that Timothy Thatcher is out of action indefinitely due to an injury he suffered in an attack by Holland on last night’s NXT. Holland promised to put Ciampa on the shelf with Thatcher. Holland vs. Ciampa is a continuation of the recent feud with Ciampa and Thatcher vs. Dunne, Holland, Oney Lorcan, and now Danny Burch, who returned last week.

Below is the line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT, along with related clips from last night’s show:

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

* Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears

* Roderick Strong hosts a Diamond Mine Open Challenge

