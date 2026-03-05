WWE’s long-running partnership with Saudi Arabia has generated significant debate among fans over the past decade. While the company has held numerous major premium live events in the country, including the recent WWE Royal Rumble and the planned WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, critics have often pointed to the nation’s laws surrounding religious freedom and women’s rights.

According to longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard, however, the reality of visiting the country can be more nuanced than many assume.

Speaking on his Something To Wrestle podcast, Prichard said many outsiders have misconceptions about what Saudi Arabia is actually like.

“Lot of misconceptions about what it’s like,” Prichard said. “You get there, and the place is a lot of desert, man. A lot of sand. But when you get into the city you could be in any city anywhere in the world.”

Prichard added that what stood out to him most during his time in Riyadh was how welcoming the people were.

“But the people are so damn nice,” he explained. “It’s kind of hard to get mad at, because they try to bend over backwards to do whatever they can do for you.”

During the podcast, Prichard also shared a story about experiencing cultural differences firsthand while traveling in Riyadh. After using rideshare services to get around the city, he recalled attempting to visit a spa and quickly discovering he had overlooked local customs.

“We went in, and as soon as we went in, they went, ‘No! No men, women only!'” Prichard said. “I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ And then I realize, oh, we probably should’ve checked customs and everything.”

He noted that there was occasionally a language barrier while navigating the city, though he ultimately received his spa treatment later at his hotel.

Prichard also joked that one of the most surprising aspects of visiting Riyadh was the weather.

Despite the country’s desert landscape, he said the temperature was much colder than he expected during his stay.

As WWE continues expanding its international footprint, events in Saudi Arabia remain a major part of the company’s global strategy, even as the partnership continues to spark discussion among fans.