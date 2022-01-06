WWE Senior Vice President and Executive Producer Bruce Prichard recently discussed his vacation to Mexico and his health during a recent episode of his “Something To Wrestle” podcast.

It had been reported how Prichard took a vacation to Mexico in early December, but had missed several RAW and SmackDown TV tapings. He commented on the vacation to Mexico, which was reportedly unrelated to the TV taping absence.

“I’m fucking great,” Prichard said. “Here’s the funny thing, man, you and I have talked throughout all of this shit. I had a great vacation in Cabo. We got to be the last guest at this incredible fucking house, right there on the beach. Guys, I am just a humble little guy from Texas. I don’t get to go to these fancy things. Conrad had been there. I think he goes at least every other week to this mansion on the beach in Cabo, but I had saved up for like nine years to be able to afford to spend a couple of days there. I was absolutely blown away. It was paradise on Earth. It was absolutely insane.”

It was also reported in December, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that Prichard was away due to a non-COVID-19 health issue. He noted on his podcast that he had a case of Montezuma’s Revenge, or diarrhea related to traveling outside of the United States southern border.

“I got a little bit of Montezooma’s Revenge there,” he revealed. “But it didn’t stop me. It was what it was. I had an incredibly beautiful, just picturesque panoramic, incredible view every single day. Good friends, my whole family, and we had an absolute blast.”

Prichard talked more about the recent rumors on his absence, noting that he takes yearly vacations around the same time.

“So, to address some of the rumors and innuendo which is complete horseshit out there in the rasslin’ media, if you will. For years, and I will go back to the 90s, shit I’ll go back to the 80s. I would always save my vacation until the end of the year so I could take vacation around Thanksgiving and Christmas. It steals a couple of extra days because if you do it close to Christmas, okay Christmas is an extra day off type of thing. Then when I got married, my wife’s birthday is in the latter part of November, so it’s always around Thanksgiving, it’s her favorite holiday so I like to take that time off.”

Prichard continued and talked about the timing of the WWE schedule and December’s vacation, adding that he did come down with the flu

“This year, I took it at a time when we didn’t have two SmackDowns. We pre-recorded and we had a comp show. So there was no TV to go to in general,” he said. “So I had my vacation timed during that time to where it looked like Bruce hasn’t been here for three TVs in a row. Then I got the flu. I was running a fever and not feeling well. We’ve got a great team and just an incredible support system that was there. I missed three TV’s. I did lose my voice, yes. Dude, I am good. I did bust an eardrum in the middle of all that. That was an extremely fun experience.”

Prichard was back to work for last Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Some WWE executives took more time off in December to avoid the COVID-19 virus going around the company.

