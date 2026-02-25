A long-standing narrative in WWE News regarding Randy Savage’s final years with WWE has been revisited by Bruce Prichard. Savage’s in-ring schedule notably slowed before his 1994 departure to WCW, leading to years of speculation that WWE limited his wrestling opportunities. Speaking on “Something to Wrestle,” Prichard pushed back on that version of events.

“That is a narrative that’s been out there for a long time: oh, Randy wanted to work, we didn’t want him to work,” Prichard said. “I am telling you from 100% personal experience with Randy Savage, from Randy’s own mouth: ‘I don’t want to take anymore bumps, I want to work behind the scenes, I want to be over here doing this.’” According to Prichard, Savage directly communicated that he preferred reducing his physical workload and transitioning into more of a backstage and commentary presence.

Prichard added that Savage appeared committed to that direction while in WWE. “He wanted to work behind the scenes, he liked his gig – or at least he told us that he liked his gig as a commentator,” Prichard explained. “He’d moved to Stamford so that he could be in the office, so that he can be there every day. That doesn’t sound like a guy that wants to go out on the road and work all the time.” However, once Savage joined WCW later in 1994, he resumed a heavier wrestling schedule, reportedly telling WCW officials that WWE had been restricting his in-ring role.

Savage’s tenure remains a pivotal chapter in wrestling history, bridging the final years of WWE’s early 1990s era and the beginning of WCW’s talent expansion. Prichard’s comments add context to ongoing Wrestling Rumors debates about creative direction, contract dynamics, and how talent departures are framed on both sides of the industry divide.