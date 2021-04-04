STWW Network, which is a company owned by Conrad Thompson and Bruce Prichard, filed to trademark “Something Else to Wrestle With” on March 26th.
Heel by Nature reported the news. This is the title of the WWE Network spin-off of their weekly podcast, which ran for thirteen episodes between April and July 2018. Here is the description:
“International Class 041: Entertainment services,, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional and sports entertainment“