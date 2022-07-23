Fightful Select has released a new report with more details following Vince McMahon’s shocking retirement announcement yesterday afternoon.

-As of now Bruce Prichard is the one who is leading WWE’s creative aspects, as he inherited McMahon’s television roles for the time being. While Prichard is not slotted into the role forever, backstage talents believe that if he does remain not much will change in terms of how WWE’s creative ran before. It is noted that a lot of the talent have a good relationship with Triple H, an indication that The Game could take that spot as well.

-One source told the publication that regardless of who is in charge they do expect less rematches to happen as that tended to be a McMahon trait, as there were times that he would forget that he had two opponents face each other so much, or would even forget talents names sometimes.

-SmackDown underwent significant script changes, including being rewritten to not include Brock Lesnar, who had left the building earlier that day. However, when he returned in a better mood he was added back in. The backstage environment was reportedly very “chaotic” due to the nature of the retirement announcement.

-Most of the talent that has spoken to Fightful said they were outright shocked that McMahonw as leaving, especially after the talent meeting at Money In The Bank that repeatedly reiterated that he wasn’t going anywhere. Multiple top stars were supposedly dejected by the abrupt news.

-A different talent doesn’t fully believe that McMahon will remain gone forever, citing Stephanie leaving and returning, Triple H leaving and returning, and Prichard leaving and eventually returning as examples.