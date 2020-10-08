On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the topic of working with Michael Hayes was brought up. Prichard explained that Hayes’ reputation of working stiff was well deserved because his punches were as bad as a real punch to the face. He adds that Hayes’ appeal was his charisma and ability to sell tickets.

“His working punch fu–ing hurt,” Prichard exclaimed. “Jesus Christ! I’d rather have him haul off and just punch me in the mouth as hard as he could. His fu–ing working punches were brutal!

“But look, man, Michael – we always give him a hard time. He’s not the greatest worker in the world, but he was without a doubt one of the greatest talkers in the world and had charisma out the a-s. He knew how to talk people into a building. Michael knew how to work and Michael knew how to draw; that’s the difference.”