Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, the longtime WWE executive discussed why Road Dogg and R-Truth (K-Kwik at the time) didn’t work as a tag team in the early 2000s in WWE.

“They clicked and they were good together, man, and I think that the opportunity that they had on the music side of things could’ve been off the charts as well. That one perplexed me, because you had charisma out, the yin-yang, and they were good!” Prichard then proposed that they likely just had different ideas about the next step of their careers. “I think at that time, they were both probably in their own heads a little too much and that’s probably what did it.”

