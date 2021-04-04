Bruce Prichard talked about WWE not doing a WrestleMania outside of the United States of America during his Something to Wrestle With Podcast.

It all comes down to money as the company has ship equipment and fly everyone to the location.

“Expense,” Prichard said. “You got to get everybody over there, it’s quite expensive. You’ve got travel, you’ve got equipment, you’ve got technology. That expense, when you look at time change and everything else, [being] live is a big selling point for pay per views. If you’re doing something at noon on Sunday that you’re used to getting at 6 or 7 in the evening, there’s just going to be less buys in general. The cost is definitely a lot higher.”

