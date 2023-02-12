Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, he explained the original name for the Royal Rumble was ‘Rumble Royal,” but they didn’t think it sounded right so they switched it.

“We were trying to think of a name. We’re not going to call it ‘Battle Royal.’ We’re not going to call it ‘Legal Run-In Battle Royale.’ It needs a name. Since we were doing [the pay-per-view] in the province of Hamilton, Ontario, somehow we came up with the ‘Rumble Royal’ to make it special, to make it grand, to make it feel like it was royalty, to make it feel that this was larger than life itself.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc