Bruce Prichard took various questions on an “Ask Bruce Anything” episode of his “Something to Wrestle” podcast.

This included a rumor about a potential storyline in which John Cena would lose to Edge at Unforgiven in 2006 and return to SmackDown as a heel. Cena never turned heel as a top star for WWE.

“There was a part of John that always wanted to kind of turn heel,” Prichard said. “But also, he understood the business of him not turning heel. And once he really grasped that, he embraced it and went all just full in on it.” “John’s probably one of the most unselfish guys that I’ve ever met,” Prichard said. “The simple fact that John Cena was able to become that Babe Ruth, I think that’s cool. And to a nicer guy it couldn’t happen.”

