Bruce Prichard looks back on two of WWE’s most legendary tag teams.

The longtime WWE executive spoke about the rivalry between The Rockers (Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty) and the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) during the latest edition of his Something To Wrestle podcast. Prichard puts over both teams and compliments them for having insane chemistry, a chemistry that would carry over to the

I think the chemistry that Shawn and Marty had with Bret and Anvil was gold,” Prichard said. “It was instant. Sometimes it takes a while for guys’ styles to mesh and really have that chemistry. In my opinion, from day one when they met, they had that chemistry. It was instantaneous, and it was enjoyable to watch. You got lost in the match versus a heel and a babyface. It was spectacular, and it wasn’t a hokey babyface match. It was two exciting teams going out there and having a hell of a match. Two different styles, and I thought they gelled awesome together. It was some of the greatest matches.

The Rockers and the Hart Foundation squared off numerous times in the late 80s and early 90s. Eventually, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart would break off to become two of the biggest singles stars in WWE history.

