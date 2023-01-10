Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, the WWE Vice President is confident that two prominent wrestlers will never be inducted. Here are the highlights:

Nailz:

“That may be one of those ‘nevers. I don’t know that Nailz had a Hall of Fame career really anywhere. I don’t think he was in the business long enough to do that. He wasn’t around long enough to really have to have a career that people go, ‘Hey, man, remember that?'” Prichard added.

Shane Douglas:

“Probably not. People like to knock Shane for various reasons. One of them being the trashing of the NWA Title and making ECW. Well, I kind of look at it like what Shawn Michaels did with Bret [Hart]; that was something that Shane did to have a job and that was something to promote a new company. I respect that. I thought, ‘Okay. that took balls to do that because it’s not a very popular thing to do.’ And he did it.”

