During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the comparisons made between the characters of Sgt. Slaughter and Mohammad Hassan. Here’s what he had to say:

Both were victims of bad timing as well as just bad characters. I don’t know about judgment, it was timing. I think if they had done it at any other time where some of the outside circumstances hadn’t taken place, I think they would have been fine. But when you start seeing people in war, which they had never seen in real-time before – your closest war was Vietnam, and all you saw was film. You didn’t see the reporting of the war the way they were able to report it in 1991 with CNN and having live cameras there that were reporting it. It was unheard of. It was the first time anyone in the world had actually experienced that.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.