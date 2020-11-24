During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Eddie Guerrero being released by the WWE after a drunk driving arrest in 2001. Here’s what he had to say:

This is kind of where our relationship just started to get closer. And where Eddie started opening up to people a little bit more because Eddie realized he needed help, and that’s the first step. When you stop blaming everyone else for any issues that you may have, and you accept it, and you look in the mirror and realize that, ‘Okay, you know what, it might have been me.’

So I was trying to help Eddie through a lot of this stuff, and the best thing for Eddie at the time was probably to go away. Eddie needed to have ramifications and Eddie needed to lose something, I think, to realize that if he doesn’t change his ways, things will be bad.

I believe, at this time, it was pretty much handled by JR and he got the news it’s time to move on. ‘Hopefully we can do something with you down the line.'”

I probably felt a little betrayal, but just sadness too, and you want the guy to succeed so bad. And Eddie could be his worst enemy at times, but the decision had to be made. He had to have ramifications and had to lose something. In this case, it was unfortunately he had to lose his job so that he could understand that you can’t continue living your life the way you are.