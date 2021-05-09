During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on why he didn’t think the storyline involving Vince McMahon and “god” was controversial. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s entertainment. It is parody. Again, this is entertainment and this is parody. This is OK for movies and all that to do it, but not do it here? I do think that based on entertainment and parody, I think this was entertaining. For those who took it seriously, well then, sorry.

