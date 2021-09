During his Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard named some of his favorite matches involving Greg Valentine. Here’s what he had to say:

If you get a chance to see the Dog Collar Match with Roddy Piper and Greg, that was excellent. But also all of his stuff with Tito [Santana] was excellent. You go back and watch – anybody that got more than one out of [Bob] Backlund was great. Greg was able to get more out of Backlund.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.