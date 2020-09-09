During a recent episode of “Something To Wrestle”, Bruce Prichard revealed that he hated the “This Is Your Life” segment between The Rock and Mankind. He gives his thoughts on why below:

I’ve never watched it since I watched it live that night. I was so pissed off. I was pissed off at Russo, I was pissed off at Rock, I was pissed off at Foley, I was pissed off at anybody that was standing in front of me. It went 14 minutes heavy over its allotted time. Bad. Her’s the thing – OK great, after the fact, it did a great rating. But the effect it had on the rest of the television show was horrendous because now you’re having two or three-minute segments and matches are getting cut. Essentially they went two segments over. And that is probably one of my pet peeves a lot of times with writers. Ya know, Russo didn’t care. He didn’t have to rewrite it and he didn’t have to fix it. He was ‘Oh well it was great, bro.’ No, it really wasn’t great. And the after effect that it has on the rest of the show and other talent – talent are pissed off and you’re live. There’s only so much you can do. Yeah, I was pissed off at Rock, I was pissed at Mick, I was pissed at everybody. I just didn’t think it was good and it was disrespectful to the rest of the talent on the show. It was disrespectful to those of us who had to fix it.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.