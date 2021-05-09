During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on how Shawn Michaels’ Christianity played into him being involved in the storyline involving Vince McMahon playing god. Here’s what he had to say:

It was a bit of a sell, but I think Shawn got it. He got the fact that this was a parody, and no matter how you get your message out sometimes, I think from Shawn’s point of view, it’s a good thing for him to get his message out and talk about his change and his Christianity beliefs. So, I think Shawn looked at it as a positive for him, and also saw the other side of it with the parody and the entertainment…..I don’t think it ever got to that point of Shawn saying, ‘I don’t want to do this’ or anything like that.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.