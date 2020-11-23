During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Vince McMahon not being sold on bringing Mick Foley to the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

As we were looking for people to come in, Cactus was one of those guys that both JR and I liked an awful lot. And sometimes, how you push someone and insist that you’ve gotta hire this person for whatever reason – I think that can hamper someone sometimes in that you have a preconceived notion and preconceived idea based on whoever it is that is putting them in front of you. So, with Cactus, Vince saw the guy from WCW that did a lot of crazy things – things Vince thought were too dangerous, and then several years later, agreed to let him take that bump off the cell. Not the one through the cell, but the one off the cell onto the announce table……Cornette was also high on Cactus at the time too.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.