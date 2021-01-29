During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on how wrestlers in WCW reacted to Shane McMahon being at the final Nitro. Here’s what he had to say:

The whole thing was weird. The whole day was a lot of unknowns. The whole day was a lot of what ifs and unknowns from the standpoint of, we didn’t know what we were walking into. The poor folks at WCW had no idea what was walking into them. It all happened so fast. It was like, ‘This is what you have to do.’ You have to go in and talk to them, not even knowing really what we were going to do because we hadn’t even seen the other side of that business proposal. We had purchased assets, certain assets that we were interested in like the tape library, some of the equipment, and things of that nature. Once it became clear that TNT and TBS didn’t want to have anything to do with wrestling anymore, that changed the whole dynamic of what we thought we might have been interested in and that’s why it went in a fire sale, basically, for lack of a better term. So, we didn’t have a lot of answers.

Going into it, the WCW guys, I think most of them wanted jobs. They didn’t want to be out on the street and wondering what am I going to do next. But a lot of them had contracts with AOL Time Warner that were gonna be paid out. Some did, some didn’t. We still had not been able to have access to go through all that shit, so there was no way to give them a lot of answers. I thought Shane handled it like a champ. Shane addressed everyone. When everyone got there – the agents, the talent – I thought everybody worked great with us that day. Shit, it was a scary time. Nobody knew. They didn’t know what their future was. We didn’t know what their future was. It wasn’t like we could say, ‘Hey man, this is all going to be OK,’ because we didn’t know. We said, ‘We are going to get into this. We are gonna look at it, and we are going to let everybody know as soon as we make a decision and understand exactly what it is that we have.