During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on why he thinks Hulk Hogan v. Ric Flair didn’t work in the WWE, citing the audience not buying Ric Flair as a top guy as the primary driver. Here’s what he had to say:

I wasn’t there, so I can’t answer that from that standpoint. However, I do know that the house shows weren’t drawing with Hogan and Flair on top. From all reports, Hulk and Ric did not click in the ring, and it was something that people just weren’t that interested in. A lot of times when someone would come in from WCW and you think, ‘OK, this guy is really over in WCW.’ To the WWE audience, they weren’t over. They didn’t mean as much as they did where they come from, and they had to get over here. Ric came in right on top, and Ric came in kind of positioned as the equal. And the audience wasn’t buying it.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.