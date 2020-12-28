During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on whether or not he was ever worried that The Undertaker would jump to WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

I was confident that Taker was a WWE lifer. I believe that Vince was confident that Taker was a WWE lifer. It was just timing, and I don’t know that WCW would know what the hell to do with him. You take him out of the gimmick and you go back to Mean Mark, and I truly believe that the Undertaker was such a strong character that you wanted to keep that aura. You wanted to keep that mystery. You wanted to make sure that’s what the audience wanted. I think that’s what everybody wanted.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.