During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on there not being a specific incident that led to Vince changing his mind about Diesel as a character, but rather a cumulative effect. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t think you can pinpoint any one night. I think it’s an accumulation of more than one night. It’s a feeling. It’s a trend. It’s when those boos and or that lack of enthusiasm from the audience over time, you go, ‘OK, shit. This isn’t working.’ You can’t just go off of one night’s response.

